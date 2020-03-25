UrduPoint.com
Excise Launches Helpline To Improve Departmental Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday introduced a program 'the Excise Helpline' aiming to improve departmental services and to resolve citizens' day-to-day complaints on the basis of public opinion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Department of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday introduced a program 'the Excise Helpline' aiming to improve departmental services and to resolve citizens' day-to-day complaints on the basis of public opinion.

An official of KP Excise Department said here, the people can call on 091-9211693 helpline for redressal of their problems and can float their suggestion for betterment of the department.

He said that personal and political kinds of complaints would be ignored, however, grievances regarding demanding of bribe or unethical behavior of anyone Excise employee would be entertained.

Meanwhile, the owners of the unregistered motorbikes have been warned to get their bikes registered within 15-day from their concerned district Excise office, otherwise strict legal actions including confiscation of the bike would be taken against.

