Excise Mardan recovers 105.6kg hashish, smuggler escapes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and DG Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak, the department has geared up its actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and their facilitators across the province.

According to the Excise spokesman, a team headed by Excise Officer, Engineer Dr Eid Badshah, Circle Officer, Sayed Naveed Jamal of Mardan Region, and SHO Excise Mardan Muhammad Riaz conducted a successful action at Ring Road Mardan in the wee hours of Friday and recovered 105.6 kg of hashish from a vehicle.

The spokesman said after receiving a tip-off about the smuggling of narcotics, the Excise officials blocked Charsadda-Mardan Road and signaled a car to stop. The car driver accelerated the vehicle in a bid to escape and abandoned the car on Service Road before escaping the area in darkness.

The Excise officials recovered 105.6 kg of hashish from the trunk of the car. A case was registered at Excise police station Mardan. Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah has highly appreciated the efforts and services of the Excise Department Mardan in curbing the menace of narcotics.