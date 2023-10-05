Excise Mardan recovers 108kg hashish, arrests smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Excise Department and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday during an action in Mardan, recovered a huge quantity of hashish and arrested a smuggler.

According to Excise Department, following instructions of the Apex Committee and directives of DG Excise, the SHO Excise police station Mardan, Akif Khan during an action at Ring Road Mardan intercepted a car, bearing number plate LEB- 3333 and recovered 108kg of hashish from its secret components.

The smuggler involved, named Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Faisalabad was taken into custody and shifted to Excise police station Mardan for further legal procedure and interrogation.