Excise Mardan Recovers 12kg Hashish Near Rashakai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Excise and Narcotics Control Department Mardan Region on Friday recovered a large quantity of hashish from a car near Rashakai Bypass during snap checking.

The action was taken under the supervision of Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control, Daud Shah and Circle Officer Sayyed Naveed Jamal.

SHO Excise Police Station Mardan Muhammad Riaz and Sub Inspectors Muhammad Farooq and Muhammad Fayyaz after receiving information about the narcotics smuggling attempt, signaled a car (IDM 1957) to stop for checking; however, the driver accelerated the car in an attempt to escape.

The car was chased however the driver and another man managed to escape while a third man sitting on the back seat was overpowered by the Excise officials and took him into custody.

During the inspection of the car, 12000 grams (12 kg) hashish was recovered from the secret components of the car. The arrested man named Ahmad Hassan, resident of Umar Gul Road Peshawar, identified the driver as Nahid Ullah and the other man as Kashif.

The Excise official said that a search operation has been initiated in the area to arrest the escaped smugglers. The accused was shifted to Excise Police Station, Mardan for further interrogation and legal action.

