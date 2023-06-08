Excise Mardan recovers 6kg hashish from a vehicle, one arrested

The officials of the Excise Department Mardan in a successful operation on Thursday, recovered six kilograms of hashish from the secret compartments of the vehicle and arrested one person.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The officials of the Excise Department Mardan in a successful operation on Thursday, recovered six kilograms of hashish from the secret compartments of the vehicle and arrested one person.

According to detail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Narcotics Control Department has conducted operations against drug sellers, dealers, smugglers and facilitators as directed by Secretary Ehsanullah and Director General Excise Akmal Khan Khattak.

On a special directive, the Excise team for the effective prevention of drugs, conducted a successful operation in Mardan that foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs in large quantities on Charsadda-Mardan Road.

As a result of this successful operation, 6 kg of hashish was recovered from the motor car number LEI 5026 which was hidden in the secret compartments of the vehicle. In the operation, the accused Nisar Khan son of Shakar Khan, resident of Hazarkhawani Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

A case has been registered in Mardan Region Excise Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

According to details, Syed Naveed Jamal Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau received information from confidential sources that drug smuggling is being attempted in vehicle number LEI 5026.

The Excise team including Waheed Akbar Khan, In-charge Inspector and Jameel Babar Khan Sub-Inspector, Additional In-charge along with other personnel stopped the motor car on Charsadda-Mardan road and recovered 6 kg hashish from the vehicle during the search.

A case has been registered in the complaint of Mohammad Riaz, SHO Police Station. Meanwhile Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Akmal Khattak and Aftabuddin Director Narcotics Control have appreciated the action of the respective raiding team and congratulated the entire team.