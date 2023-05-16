UrduPoint.com

Excise Mardan Recovers 7034gm Hashish

Published May 16, 2023

Excise Mardan recovers 7034gm hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and DG Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak, the local department on Tuesday conducted a successful operation near PRC Market on GT Road Malakand, Mardan and managed to arrest two drugs pushers.

The officials also recovered 7034 gm of hashish from their possessions.

According to the spokesman Excise, a team headed by Excise Officer (Narcotics Control), Zahid Iqbal Khan and Circle Officer, Sayed Naveed Jamal of Mardan Region, SHO Excise Mardan Muhammad Riaz conducted a successful action near PRC Market on GT Road Malakand, Mardan and recovered 7034 gm of hashish from two accused.

The spokesman said the accused hide drugs while tied up with their legs.

The accused were identified as Nawab Khan and Sher Rehman of Nodeh Payan, Peshawar.

Both were shifted to Excise police station Mardan for further legal action.

Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah has highly appreciated the efforts and services of the Excise Department Mardan for the recovery of narcotics.

