Excise Mardan Recovers 84kg Hashish

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Excise Mardan recovers 84kg hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) In a successful action, the Excise Department Mardan recovered a big consignment of hashish from a vehicle on Charsadda-Mardan Road.

According to the spokesman Excise Mardan on Thursday, the intelligence-based action was taken on Charsadda-Mardan Road where 84kg of hashish was recovered from a car.

The spokesman said the narcotics were being smuggled to Punjab adding that the smuggler left the car on the roadside and managed to escape the area.

He said a search operation had been launched in the area to arrest the escaped smuggler and further investigation was underway.

