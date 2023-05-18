Excise Mardan recovers hashish, ice near Rashakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by Secretary of Excise Ehsan Ullah and Director General (DG) of Excise Akmal Khan Khattak to curb the menace of narcotics, the department has geared up its actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and their facilitators across the province.

According to the spokesman of Excise on Thursday, a team headed by Director of Narcotics Control Aftab Uddin, Excise and Taxation Officer Zahid Iqbal Khan, Circle Officer of Mardan Region Sayed Naveed Jamal, Station House Officer (SHO) of Excise Mardan Muhammad Farooq Khan along with their team intercepted an on the run car at GT road near Rashakai and recovered three kg hashish and 1.

02 kg ice drug from its secret cavities.

The accused Murad, son of Nadir, resident of Zem Tangi, Charsadda who was at large in another drug smuggling case since October, last was arrested and shifted to Excise police station for interrogation and further legal action.

Secretary of Excise, Ehsan Ullah has highly appreciated the efforts and services of the Excise Department Mardan for the recovery of narcotics.