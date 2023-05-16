Excise Mardan recovers precious artifacts, firecrackers in two actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Mardan during an operation near Charsadda Interchange recovered artifacts worth millions of rupees from a car, informed Spokesman Excise police on Tuesday.

He said the valuable artifacts were being smuggled to Charsadda from Baluchistan. The 19 small and big recovered artifacts were later handed over to the Archeology Department Mardan.

The spokesman said that further legal proceedings regarding the recovered artifacts would be carried out by the Archeology Department Mardan.

In another action, the police recovered a large quantity of banned firecrackers from a car near Rashakai Interchange.

The spokesman said the recovery was made during general checking. Two accused were taken into custody and a case was registered at Risalpur police station.