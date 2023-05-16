UrduPoint.com

Excise Mardan Recovers Precious Artifacts, Firecrackers In Two Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Excise Mardan recovers precious artifacts, firecrackers in two actions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Mardan during an operation near Charsadda Interchange recovered artifacts worth millions of rupees from a car, informed Spokesman Excise police on Tuesday.

He said the valuable artifacts were being smuggled to Charsadda from Baluchistan. The 19 small and big recovered artifacts were later handed over to the Archeology Department Mardan.

The spokesman said that further legal proceedings regarding the recovered artifacts would be carried out by the Archeology Department Mardan.

In another action, the police recovered a large quantity of banned firecrackers from a car near Rashakai Interchange.

The spokesman said the recovery was made during general checking. Two accused were taken into custody and a case was registered at Risalpur police station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Mardan Charsadda From Million

Recent Stories

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

9 minutes ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

14 minutes ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubaiâ€™s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

31 minutes ago
 Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

2 hours ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.