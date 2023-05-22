Excise Mardan seizes 122kg hashish, 2kg opium near Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Subsequent upon the instructions issued by Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and DG Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak to curb the menace of narcotics, the department has geared up its actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and their facilitators across the province.

According to the spokesman Excise on Monday, in the first action, a team headed by Director (Narcotics Control), Aftab uddin, Excise and Taxation Officer Zahid Iqbal Khan, Circle Officer, Sayed Naveed Jamal of Mardan Region, SHO Excise Mardan Muhammad Riaz, Additional SHO Azlan Aslam and Muhammad Frooq recovered 124 kilogram narcotics from a car on GT Road Nowshera.

The Circle Officer had received information regarding smuggling of narcotics from Peshawar to Punjab.

The excise team intercepted the car on Peshawar-Nowshera GT Road and recovered 122 kilogram hashish and 2 kilogram opium from its trunk.

The accused identified as Mujtaba, a resident of Sahiwal, Punjab was taken into custody and case against him under narcotics act was registered at Excise police station Mardan. The Excise officials said the accused had earlier spent around seven years in jail for smuggling narcotics.

Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and Director General Excise Akmal Khan Khattak have highly appreciated the efforts and services of the Excise Department Mardan for the recovery of narcotics.