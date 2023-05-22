UrduPoint.com

Excise Mardan Seizes 122kg Hashish, 2kg Opium Near Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Excise Mardan seizes 122kg hashish, 2kg opium near Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Subsequent upon the instructions issued by Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and DG Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak to curb the menace of narcotics, the department has geared up its actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and their facilitators across the province.

According to the spokesman Excise on Monday, in the first action, a team headed by Director (Narcotics Control), Aftab uddin, Excise and Taxation Officer Zahid Iqbal Khan, Circle Officer, Sayed Naveed Jamal of Mardan Region, SHO Excise Mardan Muhammad Riaz, Additional SHO Azlan Aslam and Muhammad Frooq recovered 124 kilogram narcotics from a car on GT Road Nowshera.

The Circle Officer had received information regarding smuggling of narcotics from Peshawar to Punjab.

The excise team intercepted the car on Peshawar-Nowshera GT Road and recovered 122 kilogram hashish and 2 kilogram opium from its trunk.

The accused identified as Mujtaba, a resident of Sahiwal, Punjab was taken into custody and case against him under narcotics act was registered at Excise police station Mardan. The Excise officials said the accused had earlier spent around seven years in jail for smuggling narcotics.

Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and Director General Excise Akmal Khan Khattak have highly appreciated the efforts and services of the Excise Department Mardan for the recovery of narcotics.

Related Topics

Peshawar Punjab Police Station Jail Road Car Sahiwal Mardan Circle Nowshera From

Recent Stories

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

17 minutes ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

26 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

29 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

41 minutes ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.