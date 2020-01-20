UrduPoint.com
Excise Matters To Be Automated Soon: Ghazan Jamal

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on excise taxation and narcotics control Ghazan Jamal, on Monday paid a surprise visit to excise directorate and met general public present in the premises for official business

Ghazan Jamal was briefed by Director General Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah over excise matters and informed him about excise reforms carried out for greater public interest. Ghazan Jamal listened public complaints and directed quarter concern to redress the issues and facilitate general public.

In a statement issued from here, the Special Assistant told that E-payments to be introduced and soon we are going to introduce smart card for motor vehicle registration.

" GIS based survey is in progress in capital city which would not only redress public complaints regarding immovable property taxes but would also minimize human interaction in tax collection and calculation" Ghazan Jamal said.

He stressed that most of the excise business to be automated soon and public facilitation should be the prime purpose of the department.

"Being a tax collection entity, excise should facilitate its customers to encourage maximum revenue generation across the province" Special Assistant advised.

He insisted that reputation of KP's vehicles numbers should be restored and special campaigns and initiatives should be taken to get the attention of vehicles owners for fresh registration. He appreciated excise actions against narcotics supply and instructed to expedite civil work on raising excise police stations all the five regions of the province.

Special Assistant also paid a visit to provincial warehouse and inspected the seized vehicles and was briefed on vehicle seizer process.

