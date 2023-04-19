(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi visited the house of Additional Chief Secretary Zubair Asghar Qureshi in Village Masri Khan Banda, Akora Khattak and expressed condolence over the death of his wife who breathed her last the other day.

A press release on Wednesday said that MD Cities Improvement Project (CIP) Syed Zafar Ali Shah also accompanied the minister on this occasion.

The provincial minister stayed there for some time, expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family members and offered Fatiha for the departed soul.