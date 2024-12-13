Open Menu

Excise Minister Condoles With ATEO On Father’s Death

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Excise Minister condoles with ATEO on Father’s death

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawala on Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of Haji Ali Murad Qureshi, Father of the ATEO Sukkur Aamir Gul Qureshi and Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Qureshi who breathed her last the other day.

He also expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family members.

Besides, notables of the region including Government Officers and elected representatives visited their house in Garhi Mori village and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Aamir Gul Qureshi’s Father. They also offered Fatiha and prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and to give patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Family Government

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

25 seconds ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

26 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan