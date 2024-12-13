Excise Minister Condoles With ATEO On Father’s Death
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawala on Saturday expressed his condolences over the death of Haji Ali Murad Qureshi, Father of the ATEO Sukkur Aamir Gul Qureshi and Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Qureshi who breathed her last the other day.
He also expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved family members.
Besides, notables of the region including Government Officers and elected representatives visited their house in Garhi Mori village and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Aamir Gul Qureshi’s Father. They also offered Fatiha and prayed to the Almighty to raise the ranks of the deceased and to give patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss.
