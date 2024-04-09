Excise Minister deliberates on legislation regarding unregistered vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control department here and deliberated on legislation regarding unregistered vehicles and drug control efforts, among other issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Excise department will take steps to prevent unregistered vehicles from being driven on the roads, and the law will be amended to enforce this measure.

Sharjeel while issuing instructions to the Excise officials and, emphasized the need to take steps to prevent drug trafficking under all circumstances.

He further stated that individuals involved in drug trafficking will be dealt with strictly.

He added that it is imperative to protect the new generation from drugs, emphasizing the necessity of awareness programs against drug abuse.