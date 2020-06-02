UrduPoint.com
Excise Minister Inaugurates Mobile App AMS

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:39 PM

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed inaugurated a mobile app "Appointment Management System" (AMS) at the office of the Director General Excise on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed inaugurated a mobile app "Appointment Management System" (AMS) at the office of the Director General Excise on Tuesday.

Secretary Excise Wajihullah Kundi, DG Excise Masoodul Haq and other officers were present.

While talking to the media, the Excise minister said that the AMS would discourage the agent mafia and also help in staying safe from coronavirus through social distancing, adding that the system would also get rid of the hassle of waiting and queuing up.

He maintained that online system were being provided in the divisional offices across Punjab, adding that the consumers would be allowed to enter the Excise offices under the AMS.

Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that people, who were sick, having fever and above 50, would not be allowed to enter the office, adding that the Excise office had provided gloves, sanitiser and other safety equipment to the staff.

He said that the users could download the app from the Google play store of their android mobiles, adding the Appointment Management could also be utilized through the website of Urban Excise Department.

He said that the schedule for appointment would be presented to the user and the user would receive a message of confirmation of successful appointment after which customers could visit the Excise offices on the due date and time.

He said that the Excise Department was providing the best facilities to people, affected by coronavirus, adding that significant relief was being given in property tax.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) manifesto was public service oriented, which the Excise Department was implementing. "In the coming budget, we are committed to providing more facilities to people.

