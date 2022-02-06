UrduPoint.com

Excise Minister Urges Tax-defaulters To Deposit Vehicle Taxes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Excise minister urges tax-defaulters to deposit vehicle taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has requested the owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes as road checking campaign for collection of tax across the province is going to begin from Monday, Feb07. He said that the road checking campaign would continue from February 7 to February 18.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that the purpose of the campaign was to collect tax from tax-defaulting vehicles. The Minister said that 10 teams have been formed for road checking campaign in Karachi. These teams, he said would perform their duties at 37 different places in Karachi including Korangi Industrial Area, Brook Chowrangi, Singer Chowrangi, DHA Cemetery, Sunset Boulevard Road, Toba Masjid, Site, Manghopir Road, Banaras Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Mazar-e-Quaid.

Shahr e Qaideen, Muslimabad, Gulistan school, Khara Dar, Kemari, Queens Road, Clifton Bath Island, Shaheen Complex, PIDC, Mai Kolachi Bypass, Malir Cantonment, Landhi Industrial Area, Saudabad, Khokhrapar, PIB Colony, Teen Hatti, Soldier Bazaar, Lasbela, Johar Chowrangi, Metro Cash and Carry, Time Square, Pahlawan Goth, FB Area, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and North Karachi.

