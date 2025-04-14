Excise Minister visits injured sub-inspector at LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Provincial Excise Minister Khalique-ur-Rehman Paracha today visited Lady Reading Hospital to inquire about the health of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Farooq Khan, who sustained five bullet wounds while saving his colleagues during an attack.

The Excise department mobile team came under attack in Nowshera two days ago.

Despite his serious injuries, the brave officer managed to drive his wounded colleagues to safety and reach the hospital for treatment. "His actions saved lives," the minister said during his visit.

He ordered doctors to provide the best medical care to the injured officer and offered prayer for his early recovery.

He praised Sub Inspector bravery and promised the government would arrested those responsible for the attack.