Excise Motor Branch Collects Rs 26 Mln Additional Revenue In July

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation, Motor Branch Rawalpindi has collected over Rs 26 million additional revenue in July as compared to the same period of the last year.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, AETO, Sohail Shahzad, the Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi on the directive of Director Rawalpindi Division Chaudhary Sohail Arshad made earnest efforts to achieve the revenue target.

He said, due to hectic efforts of MRA-I Malik Amjid Awan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir, the Motor Branch managed to collect over Rs 150 million during July, this year while the branch generated Rs 124 million in July 2018. He said, the branch had accelerated their ongoing campaign against tax defaulters.

The Excise authorities has extended the date to avail 10 percent concession rate of token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the E&T to Aug 31, he added.

Sohail Shahzad said, the Motor Branch had announced 10 percent concession on token tax till July 31 which has been extended to Aug 31 to facilitate the citizens.

He said, after Aug 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

