Excise, Narcotics Control dept recovers 38 kg drugs, nabs 16 suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Sindh Excise and Narcotics Control department, in the ongoing province wide drive against drug peddlers, grabbed 16 suspects and recovered over 38 kilogram of narcotic substances.

The Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, informed that action against the narcotics peddlers has been intensified across the province while snap checking has been strengthened in border areas of Sindh to prevent the smuggling of drugs.

He said that 4.5 kilogram Heroine, 28.43 kg Hashish, 2.5 kg Opium, 2.535 kg Crystal Ice, 3 liter liquor and 50 sedative pills have been recovered during snap checking and intelligence based operations across the province in a month.

The minister further informed that 16 drug peddlers have been arrested and one car and 3 motorcycles have also been recovered while 11 different cases have been registered against the suspects.

He added that 7 cases were registered against the drug peddlers in Karachi, 2 in Nawabshah and one each in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas regions in which 10, 3, 2 and 1 suspects were nominated respectively.

The minister informed that teams of Excise and Narcotics Control Department, in two different intelligence-based operations in Korangi and Kati Pahari areas of Karachi and recovered over 2.5 kg Heroine and 5.050 kg Hashish.