Excise Office Attock so far not issued documents, number plates since Feb 2019

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A large number of people belonging to different areas of Attock , who applied for registration of their vehicles (bikes, cars and rickshaws) have been waiting for the documents and number plates since Feb, 2019 while excise office is giving them no satisfactory reply for this delay.

People from different areas of Attock told APP here on Tuesday that they applied for registration of their vehicles after completing all prerequisites and deposited the fee in advance but after elapsing almost four months the Excise Office neither issued documents nor number plates thus facing lot of problems while bringing their vehicles on road as traffic police impose heavy fines and impound their vehicles.

ETO Attock Mushtaq Shah when contacted said that Excise Office receive documents from the vehicle owners and then send these documents of main office Lahore and from Lahore the registration documents and number plates are issued.

He said that the delay was occurring because of some problem at main office however he hoped that during July, all the back log will be cleared.

While replying a question he said that this year Excise Office achieved its target well in time and collected Rs 220 million revenue.

