Excise office facilitates citizens at 22nd ITCN Asia exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) Islamabad in collaboration with the National Information Technology board (NITB) is offering exclusive services to citizens, including token tax and vehicle registration at the 22nd ITCN Asia exhibition.

The Information Technology Commerce Network (ITCN) Asia began at Pak-China Friendship Centre on Thursday and will conclude on February 25. During the event, E&TD would provide efficient and convenient services to the citizens at NITB booth from 10:00 am - 06:00 pm.

Talking to APP, Director E&TD Bilal Azam said citizens can get facilitation of vehicle token tax payment, new vehicle registration, inspection, vehicle transfer, and International driving permit. "We encourage citizens to take advantage of these exclusive services to save time and effort", Azam said.

He said that the staff members would be available at the booths to guide the citizens about their inquiries regarding necessary paperwork.

He informed that this facilitation would give access to the citizens to important information and easy access to the officials.

He informed that mobile van centers are also operating from Monday to Friday at various busy and popular spots in the city. Those visitors who are unable to visit the excise office can avail the services at designated spots, he added.

Giving the schedule of the mobile van service, Bilal said that vans would be available at F-9 park on Monday, Kachnar Park I-8 on Tuesday, Rose and Jasmine Garden on Wednesday, Trail-3 on Thursday and at Shalimar Ground on Friday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

He said that citizens are becoming aware of the new service due to which workload of mobile service has increased.