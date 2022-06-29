Excise office fixes token tax deadline till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The office of Excise and Taxation Islamabad will remain open till 12 am for the two days as deadline of vehicle token tax drew closer.

The excise office will remain operational from 8 am to 12 am on Wednesday and Thursday in view of the token tax deadline i.

e. June 30, Director Excise and Taxation Bilal Azam told APP.

He said the initiative was taken to facilitate the residents, especially public servants who were unable to visit the office in day time.

The director appealed to the motorists to avail the facility for avoiding fine.