Excise Office Launches Modern Motor-vehicles Facilitation Center

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Excise office launches modern motor-vehicles facilitation center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department on Saturday launched an integrated Motor-Vehicles registration centre at its office to provide several public services under one roof.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Aamer Ali Ahmed inaugurated the center in a ceremony held at excise office. It was attended by deputy commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, director excise Bilal Azam and other senior officials of capital administration.

Talking to media, the chief commissioner said the move was aimed at facilitating residents by ensuring effective delivery of public services without any inconvenience.

He appreciated the efforts of excise office to provide best services to the masses.

He said Islamabad administration has taken multiple initiatives to introduce latest technology within the department under PM Imran Khan's digital Pakistan policy.

He informed that due to computerized system the department has so far recovered more than 250 vehicles and handed them over to the genuine owners. Some 24 vehicles recovered in last few days.

He said the department had secured record collection of taxes during fiscal year 2021 by bringing ease and reforms in tax collection system.

Director excise Bilal Azam said under the new center visitors would be facilitated through electronic ticket generated via Qmatic machine.

The system would help public in saving time by avoiding long queues.

To control car theft, he said the department has decided to issue E-Tags for vehicles. It will feature a coded identification number, would be pasted on to the vehicle's windshield or number plate.

These E-Tags would help the department search for and identify the stolen vehicles through a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system, he added.

He said the road-checking teams would be given the RFID readers. These devices help verify the entire information of the vehicle as it passes through the check-post, as to whether or not the taxes and token of the vehicle has been paid for or if the car is genuine or not.

Furthermore, if there's any update made in the vehicle information in the database, the same update would automatically be synced with the RFID number in the E-Tag, he added.

Such vehicles could be monitored on any motorway, highways, and through Safe City cameras across the country. This would help reducing terrorism and other crimes in the country, he maintained.

