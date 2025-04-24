Open Menu

Excise Office Raided After Citizen's Complaint, 5 Middlemen Detained

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Excise office raided after citizen's complaint, 5 middlemen detained

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) On the basis of a public complaint, the Assistant Commissioner of the Industrial Area on Thursday carried out a surprise inspection of the Excise and Taxation Office, and arrested five middlemen.

During the visit, five individuals believed to be working as middlemen were taken into custody. They were later handed over to the local police station for further investigation, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

The raid was prompted by reports from a citizen who alleged that people not officially employed at the Excise Office were interfering in official processes and charging illegal fees from applicants. Acting on the complaint, the Assistant Commissioner arrived without prior notice, accompanied by local law enforcement officials.

Upon entering the Excise Office, the team observed individuals engaging with applicants in a manner that raised suspicion. These individuals were reportedly offering services such as quick processing of documents and bypassing standard procedures in exchange for money. None of them were government employees.

Initial questioning revealed that these five people had no formal association with the department. However, they had been frequently visiting the office and offering unofficial help to those applying for vehicle registrations, tax documents, and other services. Many visitors to the office reportedly believed them to be part of the official staff due to their constant presence and interactions.

After confirming that these individuals were not authorized to be present or to offer any services, the Assistant Commissioner instructed the police to detain them on the spot.

They were immediately taken to the nearby police station for further legal action.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized that the presence of unauthorized agents at government offices not only disrupts the workflow but also exploits people seeking public services. He stated that measures will be taken to prevent such activities in the future. This includes increased surveillance, stricter visitor regulations, and clear identification for all employees and authorized personnel.

Following the raid, staff at the Excise Office were reminded to report any suspicious activities and to cooperate with administrative checks. The department is also expected to review its internal procedures to identify any possible loopholes that allow outsiders to operate within the premises.

Citizens visiting the Excise Office have often complained about delays and the role of agents who offer to speed up the process for a fee. Officials believe that tightening the rules and taking timely action, as seen in this case, can help reduce such issues and build public trust in the system.

The Assistant Commissioner has encouraged the public to report any similar irregularities at government offices. He assured that all complaints would be taken seriously and action would follow swiftly.

Further investigations will now determine if any staff members were involved in allowing these middlemen to operate. If found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken against them as per the law.

Authorities have reiterated that no one other than authorized government employees has the right to handle official matters or deal with the public inside government offices.

