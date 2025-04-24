Excise Office Raided After Citizen's Complaint, 5 Middlemen Detained
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) On the basis of a public complaint, the Assistant Commissioner of the Industrial Area on Thursday carried out a surprise inspection of the Excise and Taxation Office, and arrested five middlemen.
During the visit, five individuals believed to be working as middlemen were taken into custody. They were later handed over to the local police station for further investigation, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
The raid was prompted by reports from a citizen who alleged that people not officially employed at the Excise Office were interfering in official processes and charging illegal fees from applicants. Acting on the complaint, the Assistant Commissioner arrived without prior notice, accompanied by local law enforcement officials.
Upon entering the Excise Office, the team observed individuals engaging with applicants in a manner that raised suspicion. These individuals were reportedly offering services such as quick processing of documents and bypassing standard procedures in exchange for money. None of them were government employees.
Initial questioning revealed that these five people had no formal association with the department. However, they had been frequently visiting the office and offering unofficial help to those applying for vehicle registrations, tax documents, and other services. Many visitors to the office reportedly believed them to be part of the official staff due to their constant presence and interactions.
After confirming that these individuals were not authorized to be present or to offer any services, the Assistant Commissioner instructed the police to detain them on the spot.
They were immediately taken to the nearby police station for further legal action.
The Assistant Commissioner emphasized that the presence of unauthorized agents at government offices not only disrupts the workflow but also exploits people seeking public services. He stated that measures will be taken to prevent such activities in the future. This includes increased surveillance, stricter visitor regulations, and clear identification for all employees and authorized personnel.
Following the raid, staff at the Excise Office were reminded to report any suspicious activities and to cooperate with administrative checks. The department is also expected to review its internal procedures to identify any possible loopholes that allow outsiders to operate within the premises.
Citizens visiting the Excise Office have often complained about delays and the role of agents who offer to speed up the process for a fee. Officials believe that tightening the rules and taking timely action, as seen in this case, can help reduce such issues and build public trust in the system.
The Assistant Commissioner has encouraged the public to report any similar irregularities at government offices. He assured that all complaints would be taken seriously and action would follow swiftly.
Further investigations will now determine if any staff members were involved in allowing these middlemen to operate. If found guilty, disciplinary action will be taken against them as per the law.
Authorities have reiterated that no one other than authorized government employees has the right to handle official matters or deal with the public inside government offices.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barki police recover two missing girls immediately6 minutes ago
-
Saleem Khosa reviews maintenance of roads, bridges6 minutes ago
-
Excise office raided after citizen's complaint, 5 middlemen detained6 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on Sanghar master plan6 minutes ago
-
66 CDA employees selected for Hajj through balloting6 minutes ago
-
FIA foils human trafficking attempt, rescues 48 including women, children6 minutes ago
-
Safe Lahore: Decision to install latest cameras at important sites in city6 minutes ago
-
IHC sends contempt cases to larger bench16 minutes ago
-
Control of Lahore Fort, heritage sites returned to Punjab Archaeology dept, LHC told16 minutes ago
-
Women Police Station SHO arrested for possessing illegal weapons16 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for fundamental reforms to upgrade Pakistan's bureaucracy on modern lines26 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi tomorrow26 minutes ago