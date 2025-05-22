Excise officer chair weekly review meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Officer , Kohat Rehmanuddin here on Thursday presided over a weekly meeting to review the performance department in the final phase of the ongoing financial year and ensure timely completion of the set targets.

The staff officials and other representatives attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmanuddin urged the staff to perform their professional responsibilities with full dedication, honesty and agility.

He pointed out that there were a few weeks left before the end of the financial year and directed all the concerned officers and staff to further improve their performance and ensure the achievement of the set tax collection targets.

The Excise officer also directed to expand the tax net, promptly recover arrears, and play an active role in the ongoing campaign against drugs.

At the end of the meeting, various officers presented the performance reports of their departments, while the future course of action was also discussed.

