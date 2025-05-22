Open Menu

Excise Officer Chair Weekly Review Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Excise officer chair weekly review meeting

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Officer , Kohat Rehmanuddin here on Thursday presided over a weekly meeting to review the performance department in the final phase of the ongoing financial year and ensure timely completion of the set targets.

The staff officials and other representatives attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmanuddin urged the staff to perform their professional responsibilities with full dedication, honesty and agility.

He pointed out that there were a few weeks left before the end of the financial year and directed all the concerned officers and staff to further improve their performance and ensure the achievement of the set tax collection targets.

The Excise officer also directed to expand the tax net, promptly recover arrears, and play an active role in the ongoing campaign against drugs.

At the end of the meeting, various officers presented the performance reports of their departments, while the future course of action was also discussed.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

36 minutes ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

51 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

51 minutes ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

51 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

1 hour ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

1 hour ago
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

2 hours ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

2 hours ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between CDA, Maseer Initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan