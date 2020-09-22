UrduPoint.com
Excise Offices In Merged Districts To Only Work Against Drugs: CM's Aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister's aide for Excise and Taxation Syed Ghazan Jamal Tuesday said the Excise Offices set up in the Tax Free Zones of Merged district would only concentrate on drugs.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were paying special attention to development of merged districts.

He said the government had initiated unprecedented development projects in merged district including provision of drinking water, electricity, health facilities, road infrastructure, construction of cadet and technical college and others.

He said due to coronavirus pandemic some projects were delayed however the work has resumed now and soon be completed.

