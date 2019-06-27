Excise offices to remain open until 8 pm on June 28 to 30 to facilitate public

In order to facilitate the public, the Excise and Taxation offices Rawalpindi will remain open until 8 pm on June 28 to June 30 during last three days of the current fiscal year

According to Director Excise and Taxation, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Sohail Arshad, the property, motor and professional tax payers can visit the Excise Offices to pay the taxes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Sohail Shahzad informed APP that the motoring public bank transactions would be carried out during 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, a large number of people are approaching the excise offices to pay their taxes.

The increased number of citizens in excise offices has raised the revenue of the department.