UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Offices To Remain Open Until 8 Pm On June 28 To 30 To Facilitate Public

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:17 PM

Excise offices to remain open until 8 pm on June 28 to 30 to facilitate public

In order to facilitate the public, the Excise and Taxation offices Rawalpindi will remain open until 8 pm on June 28 to June 30 during last three days of the current fiscal year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):In order to facilitate the public, the Excise and Taxation offices Rawalpindi will remain open until 8 pm on June 28 to June 30 during last three days of the current fiscal year.

According to Director Excise and Taxation, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Sohail Arshad, the property, motor and professional tax payers can visit the Excise Offices to pay the taxes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Sohail Shahzad informed APP that the motoring public bank transactions would be carried out during 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, a large number of people are approaching the excise offices to pay their taxes.

The increased number of citizens in excise offices has raised the revenue of the department.

Related Topics

Visit Bank Rawalpindi June Sunday

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

1 minute ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

3 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.