Excise Offices To Remain Open Until 8 Pm On June 29 & 30 To Facilitate Tax Payers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:18 PM

Excise offices to remain open until 8 pm on June 29 & 30 to facilitate tax payers

Excise and Taxation offices Rawalpindi will remain open until 8 pm on June 29 and June 30 during last two days of the current fiscal year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):The Excise and Taxation offices Rawalpindi will remain open until 8 pm on June 29 and June 30 during last two days of the current fiscal year.

According to Director Excise and Taxation, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Sohail Arshad, the property, motor and professional tax payers can visit the Excise Offices to pay the taxes on Saturday and Sunday.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer, Sohail Shahzad informed APP that the motoring public bank transactions would be carried out during 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

On the other hand, a large number of people are approaching the excise offices to pay their taxes. The increased number of citizens in excise offices has raised the revenue of the department.

