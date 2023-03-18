Excise officials asked to work more efficiently for maximum taxes recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Director Excise and Taxation Multan division, Jam Siraj, directed the officials and staff to work more diligently for maximum taxes recovery. He said that hard work never goes in vain, adding that the letter of appreciation issued by the Director General Excise Punjab office was the result of better team work.

Director Excise expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of issuance of appreciation letter to Excise department over completing 70 percent tax recovery here Saturday.

Mr Siraj further said that recovery campaign has been intensified by the Excise department and issuance of appreciation letter was actually a proof of the hard work of the officers and employees of Multan division.

He said that all the tax targets given by the government would be achieved before June 30. On this occasion, Jam Siraj also expressed his gratitude to the business community, citizens, transporters and other taxpayers and said that all this was the reward of your timely tax payment and he congratulated all the officers and officials and staff.

He hoped that they will continue to work with the same hard work and dedication in the future also.