Excise officials conduct two major intelligence base operations against drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :In two different operations, an attempt to smuggle large quantities of drugs failed by the officials of the Excise Department and recovered 60kgs opium, 5kgs ice and 6kgs heroin from one alleged accused arrested here on Saturday.

According to detail, there was secret information that huge quantities of ice and heroin were being smuggled to Peshawar from Afghanistan.

According to the recent directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, full intelligence base operations against drug peddlers and smugglers were going on rapidly, Director General Zafarul islam Khattak confirmed the operation. He said stern action would be taken against those involved in drug trafficking.