Excise Officials Foils Attempts Of Drugs Smuggling, Two Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The Excise Officials foiled an attempt of smuggling drugs and recovered 18 kg hashish with two alleged drugs smugglers arrested who were carrying the drugs in a motor vehicle on Mardan road on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in Peshawar on a tip-off, a spokesman of the Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men. He said during the search, 18 kg of hashish was recovered from the motor vehicle.

Two suspects were arrested on the spot, a case was registered at Excise Police Station, Mardan region. He said further investigation is ongoing.

