Excise Officials, Narcotics Control Wing Cracks Down On Drug Dealers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Drug export suspects arrested in two separate successful operations, excise spokesman said here on Friday.

Giving details, the spokesman disclosed that the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) mobile Squad arrested a drug smuggler with 1200 grams of cannabis in the first operation.

He said 1200 grams of cannabis was recovered from an informant at Haji camp stop on a tip-off under the supervision of Majid Khan Provincial In-charge Excise Intelligence Bureau.

In another operation, a drug smuggler in a passenger vehicle was arrested with 1995 grams of cannabis, excise spokesman said.

He said attempts were being made to smuggle cannabis by hiding it in thermoses.

Second operation under the supervision of Waheed Khan Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region was carried out by Muhammad Riaz SHO Excise Police Station Peshawar Region, excise spokesman said.

Another operation was carried out on GT Road near Haji Camp on a tip-off, excise spokesman said, adding, "Cases registered in Excise Police Station Peshawar Region for further investigation in both the operations," excise spokesman said.

