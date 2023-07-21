Open Menu

Excise Officials Raid Shaukat Yousafzai's Houses In Peshawar, Shangla

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Excise officials raid Shaukat Yousafzai's houses in Peshawar, Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The officials of the Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday raided the houses of the former minister Shoukat Yousafzai in Peshawar and Shangla and recovered an official vehicle.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while talking to media men.

He said on information available to them, the officials of the Excise Department raided the houses of the former minister and recovered a vehicle.

The Excise Police also confirmed the recovery of the official vehicle which they took away. The car was meant to take children for tuition, the spokesman informed.

