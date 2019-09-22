UrduPoint.com
Excise Officials Seize 16000 Grams Heroin

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Excise officials seize 16000 grams heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Intelligence on Sunday seized 16000 grams heroin (16 kg) from hidden portions of a motorcar near Charsadda interchange.

According to details, Provincial In charge Excise Intelligence, Syed Naveed Jamal constituted a special team to foil a smuggling bid after receiving information that huge quantity of narcotics was being smuggled to Punjab via Charsadda motorway route.

The team setup a checkpost and signaled a car bearing number plate UF- 789 to stop near Charsadda Interchange.

On thorough search, 16 Kilograms heroin was recovered from its hidden portions.

The team arrested the driver of the car, Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Risalpur.

A case has been registered under relevant section of law with Anti Norcotics Police Station and further investigation is underway.

Secretary Excise and Taxation Department, Syed Syed Zafar Ali Sah and Director General Syed Fayaz Ali Shah has appreciated the performance of Excise Intelligence.

They said all out efforts were being made to make the country free from all types of drugs.

