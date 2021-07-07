Excise officials,staff receive commendatory certificates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The officials and staff of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Multan Division were awarded commendatory certificates by the department for achieving 113 percent tax collection during financial year 2020-21.

Director Excise Multan division, Abdullah Khan, Deputy Director admin/ETO property Wing Khalid Hussnain Qasoori, Bashir Ahmad Kharral and Inspectors received the commendatory certificates.

According to Excise department spokesperson the Provincial Minister Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, secretary Excise Waqas Ali and Director General Excise Saliha Saeed awarded the commendatory certificates among the officials and staff during a ceremony held in Lahore.

Excise Minister hailed the performance of Multan division team over achieving tax recovery targets and hoped that the staff would work with same spirit in future also.