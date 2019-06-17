Excise operation against defaulters: 122 vehicles challaned, 37 impounded

Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi under its operation against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles issued 122 challan tickets and impounded 37

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi under its operation against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles issued 122 challan tickets and impounded 37.

Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad informed that eight special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated over 111 registration books and other documents of the token tax defaulters.

He said, the teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar were incharges of the teams deployed in different areas.

He said that the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters.

The department would continue its operation against the defaulters and their vehicles would also be impounded, he added.