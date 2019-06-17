UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Operation Against Defaulters: 122 Vehicles Challaned, 37 Impounded

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:43 PM

Excise operation against defaulters: 122 vehicles challaned, 37 impounded

Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi under its operation against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles issued 122 challan tickets and impounded 37

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi under its operation against token tax defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles issued 122 challan tickets and impounded 37.

Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad informed that eight special teams on the directives of E&T Rawalpindi Director Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad and Motor-vehicle Registration Authority (MRA) Officer Rawalpindi Malik Amjad Ali Khan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir checked a large number of vehicles at different points of the district and confiscated over 111 registration books and other documents of the token tax defaulters.

He said, the teams conducted special checking of vehicles under his supervision while Excise Inspectors, Gul Sher Khan, Raza Shah, Zulfiqar Abbas, Ehtisham ul Haq, Jahangir Khan, Ajmal Bhatti and Fayyaz Babar were incharges of the teams deployed in different areas.

He said that the authorities concerned had strictly ordered to tighten noose around the vehicle of token and other taxes defaulters.

The department would continue its operation against the defaulters and their vehicles would also be impounded, he added.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

Solid steps on to resolve masses' problems: Minist ..

26 seconds ago

21 outlaws including nine gamblers held; cash, wea ..

27 seconds ago

Motorway Police recovers Rs 8.6 million fine from ..

29 seconds ago

Number of US Measles Cases Reaches 1,044 in Worst ..

31 seconds ago

Possibility of Trump-Juncker Meeting Within G20 Un ..

26 minutes ago

British Chambers of Commerce Slashes UK Growth For ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.