Excise Peshawar recovers 14400gm hashish

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Following instructions issued by Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah and DG Excise, Akmal Khan Khattak to curb the menace of narcotics, the department has geared up its actions against narcotics dealers, smugglers and their facilitators across the province.

According to the spokesman Excise on Monday, a team headed by Excise Officer (Narcotics Control), Zahid Iqbal Khan and Circle Officer, Arshad Zaman Khan, SHO Excise Israr Hussain and sub-inspector Adnan Shahid during a successful intelligence-based action at H Gol Chowk near Islamabad Motorway recovered 14400 grams of hashish from a car.

The spokesman said the narcotics were concealed in the doors of the car bearing number plate APD-389 (Sindh). The smuggler named Muhammad Waheed, a resident of Mansehra was taken into custody and shifted to Excise police station Peshawar where a case was registered against him.

Secretary Excise, Ehsan Ullah has highly appreciated the efforts and services of the Excise Department Peshawar for the recovery of narcotics.