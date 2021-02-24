Excise police Abbottabad arrest three drug smuggler, seize drugs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Amid drugs free Abbottabad campaign, Excise police on Wednesday arrested three drug smugglers including two former policemen and recovered narcotics from their possession.

According to the sources, during an operation of Excise police arrested former policemen Abdul Moiz son of Muhammad Azam near Lady Garden Abbottabad and recovered 200 grams Ice drug.

Excise Inspector Naseem Khan on the tip-off raided near Lady Garden and arrested former policemen Moiz with 200 grams Ice, police also registered a case against him under the anti-narcotics act. Moiz was terminated from police service a year ago on charges of drug smuggling.

In another raid Inspector Naseem Khan also arrested a drug Amir Shah son of Salman Shah resident of Darra Adam Khail who was smuggling drugs for a long time and seized 800 grams of Heroin.

Excise police Abbottabad also conducted a raid and arrested drug smuggler Yasir Khawaja resident of Nawanshahr seized 800 Ice and 4.5 KG Hashish. Excise police claimed that the accused was selling narcotics to the students of various educational institutions. Yasir Khawaja was also terminated from police service on the charges of drug peddling.

People have appreciated the performance of the Excise police Abbottabad and demanded from the police department to play their role with religious zeal for the eradication of drug menace from the society.