Excise police Abbottabad foils foreign currency smuggling attempt

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Excise Police Abbottabad on Sunday foiled an attempt to smuggle foreign Currency worth millions of rupees and confiscated the currency after arresting two accused.

According to the Excise Police sources, during a routine checking of vehicles at Hazara Motorway, Excise Inspector Naeem Khan stopped a car No. ACZ-276 and searched the vehicle. The police recovered 24500 Pounds worth 7.

5 million in Pakistani rupees from the car.

The police arrested two accused red-handed including Haroon ur Rasheed son of Aishaq Khan resident of district Khyber and Faisal son of Akbar resident of Hripur.

The Excise police confiscated the currency worth 7.5 million rupees and the vehicle used in the smuggling of the foreign currency, registered a case under the foreign currency act and handed it over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation.