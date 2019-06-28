Excise Police arrest accused, recover 5kg charas in Karachi

(@imziishan)

A special team of Excise Department Karachi led by AETO Shiraz Thebo raided on Illyas Goth and arrested accused Akhtar Gul and recovered five kilogram charas from his possession

A case has been lodged against the accused and investigation is underway, said a statement on Friday.

A drive against drug-peddlers is in full swing across the province on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs MukeshKumar Chawla.