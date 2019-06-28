Excise Police Arrest Accused, Recover 5kg Charas In Karachi
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:02 PM
A special team of Excise Department Karachi led by AETO Shiraz Thebo raided on Illyas Goth and arrested accused Akhtar Gul and recovered five kilogram charas from his possession
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :A special team of Excise Department Karachi led by AETO Shiraz Thebo raided on Illyas Goth and arrested accused Akhtar Gul and recovered five kilogram charas from his possession.
A case has been lodged against the accused and investigation is underway, said a statement on Friday.
A drive against drug-peddlers is in full swing across the province on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs MukeshKumar Chawla.