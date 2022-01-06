UrduPoint.com

Excise Police Arrest Accused With 18 Kg Hashish

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 01:25 PM

Excise police arrest accused with 18 kg hashish

Narcotics control squad of the excise department on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 18 kilograms of hashish during an operation conducted at an area of Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Narcotics control squad of the excise department on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 18 kilograms of hashish during an operation conducted at an area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Acting on tip-off, the narcotics control personnel set up a checkpoint at Daraban Road, Dera Ismail Khan and signalled a suspected vehicle to stop.

During the search they recovered 18 kilograms of hashish from the vehicle and arrested the accused who was trying to smuggle the narcotics to Quetta.

A case was registered at the excise police station Dera Ismail Khan and investigation started.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Station Road Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Australia sets COVID-19 booster dose record, Djoko ..

Australia sets COVID-19 booster dose record, Djokovic "not singled out", says PM ..

7 minutes ago
 Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

7 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Ministry of Communication, NHA fo ..

PM congratulates Ministry of Communication, NHA for saving public money

25 minutes ago
 Australia agrees to delay Djokovic deportation: la ..

Australia agrees to delay Djokovic deportation: lawyer

7 minutes ago
 Rain forecast for city Bahawalpur

Rain forecast for city Bahawalpur

7 minutes ago
 Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron s ..

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.