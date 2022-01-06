Excise Police Arrest Accused With 18 Kg Hashish
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 01:25 PM
Narcotics control squad of the excise department on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 18 kilograms of hashish during an operation conducted at an area of Dera Ismail Khan
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Narcotics control squad of the excise department on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 18 kilograms of hashish during an operation conducted at an area of Dera Ismail Khan.
Acting on tip-off, the narcotics control personnel set up a checkpoint at Daraban Road, Dera Ismail Khan and signalled a suspected vehicle to stop.
During the search they recovered 18 kilograms of hashish from the vehicle and arrested the accused who was trying to smuggle the narcotics to Quetta.
A case was registered at the excise police station Dera Ismail Khan and investigation started.