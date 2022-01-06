Excise police arrest accused with 18 kg hashish

Narcotics control squad of the excise department on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 18 kilograms of hashish during an operation conducted at an area of Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Narcotics control squad of the excise department on Thursday foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 18 kilograms of hashish during an operation conducted at an area of Dera Ismail Khan.

Acting on tip-off, the narcotics control personnel set up a checkpoint at Daraban Road, Dera Ismail Khan and signalled a suspected vehicle to stop.

During the search they recovered 18 kilograms of hashish from the vehicle and arrested the accused who was trying to smuggle the narcotics to Quetta.

A case was registered at the excise police station Dera Ismail Khan and investigation started.