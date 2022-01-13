Excise police arrest accused with 36 kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Excise police Mardan region foiled a bid to smuggle 36 kilograms of hashish and arrested the accused at Mardan-Nowshera road on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise police Mardan region foiled a bid to smuggle 36 kilograms of hashish and arrested the accused at Mardan-Nowshera road on Thursday.

According to the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department's spokesperson, Station House Officer (SHO) Mardan excise police station Aakif Nawaz and his team on getting information about narcotics smuggling bid, set up a check-point at Mardan-Nowshera road.

They signaled a suspected vehicle (LWF 5659) to stop and during search 36 kilograms of hashish were recovered from secret chambers of the vehicle. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.