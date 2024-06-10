Excise Police Arrest Drug Smuggler Supplying Narcotics To Students
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) In a successful operation, the Excise Police Station Peshawar Region has arrested a drug smuggler involved in supplying narcotics to students in various educational institutions.
The Excise Department's special team, led by Director Narcotics Control Sofayan Haqani, apprehended the suspect, Hizbullah, a resident of Haji Camp, Peshawar.
The accused was caught with 105 packets (246 grams) of hashish hidden in a secret compartment in the driver's seat of his rickshaw.
He sold each packet to students for Rs 1,000.
The operation was initiated following instructions from the provincial apex committee, which led to the formation of a special team to monitor suspicious activity around educational institutions.
ETO Narcotics Control, Majeed Khan, disguised himself and conducted a test purchase, confirming the suspect's involvement in drug trafficking.
The team subsequently raided the rickshaw, arrested Hizbullah, and recovered the hashish packets.
The suspect has been handed over to the Excise Department's Peshawar Region for further investigation.
This operation is part of the Excise Department's ongoing efforts to protect young people, particularly students, from the menace of drugs.
The department, along with all stakeholders, is working tirelessly to curb drug trafficking and ensure a drug-free environment in educational institutions.
