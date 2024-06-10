Open Menu

Excise Police Arrest Drug Smuggler Supplying Narcotics To Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Excise police arrest drug smuggler supplying narcotics to students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) In a successful operation, the Excise Police Station Peshawar Region has arrested a drug smuggler involved in supplying narcotics to students in various educational institutions.

The Excise Department's special team, led by Director Narcotics Control Sofayan Haqani, apprehended the suspect, Hizbullah, a resident of Haji Camp, Peshawar.

The accused was caught with 105 packets (246 grams) of hashish hidden in a secret compartment in the driver's seat of his rickshaw.

He sold each packet to students for Rs 1,000.

The operation was initiated following instructions from the provincial apex committee, which led to the formation of a special team to monitor suspicious activity around educational institutions.

ETO Narcotics Control, Majeed Khan, disguised himself and conducted a test purchase, confirming the suspect's involvement in drug trafficking.

The team subsequently raided the rickshaw, arrested Hizbullah, and recovered the hashish packets.

The suspect has been handed over to the Excise Department's Peshawar Region for further investigation.

This operation is part of the Excise Department's ongoing efforts to protect young people, particularly students, from the menace of drugs.

The department, along with all stakeholders, is working tirelessly to curb drug trafficking and ensure a drug-free environment in educational institutions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station Drugs Driver Young All From

Recent Stories

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Shahid Afirid

1 minute ago
 PM’s China visit to have positive impact on coun ..

PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah

34 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan tod ..

Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South A ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today

3 hours ago
 The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme ..

The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy Whit ..

Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant

4 hours ago
vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness ..

Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..

4 hours ago
 Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conve ..

Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan