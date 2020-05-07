Excise police arrest five accused, recover drugs

The personnel of Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested five accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession in two separate actions conducted here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The personnel of Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested five accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession in two separate actions conducted here on Thursday.

Director Narcotics Askar Khan said that the Excise Intelligence Five held three accused during checking at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza after recovering seven kilograms hashish, one kg opium and 500 grams heroin from their possession.

The squad's in-charge Inspector Hameedullah and Additional in-charge Sajjad Momand registered case at Pharpura station for further investigation.

In another action, the excise intelligence received information about smuggling of narcotic in a vehicle (7162LEB) from Peshawar to Punjab.

Accordingly the excise personnel stopped a vehicle and recovered 1000 grams hashish, 25 grams ice-drugs and one 9 mm pistol during checking.

Two accused were taken into custody and case was registered against them.