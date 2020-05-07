UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Excise Police Arrest Five Accused, Recover Drugs

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

Excise police arrest five accused, recover drugs

The personnel of Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested five accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession in two separate actions conducted here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The personnel of Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested five accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs from their possession in two separate actions conducted here on Thursday.

Director Narcotics Askar Khan said that the Excise Intelligence Five held three accused during checking at Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza after recovering seven kilograms hashish, one kg opium and 500 grams heroin from their possession.

The squad's in-charge Inspector Hameedullah and Additional in-charge Sajjad Momand registered case at Pharpura station for further investigation.

In another action, the excise intelligence received information about smuggling of narcotic in a vehicle (7162LEB) from Peshawar to Punjab.

Accordingly the excise personnel stopped a vehicle and recovered 1000 grams hashish, 25 grams ice-drugs and one 9 mm pistol during checking.

Two accused were taken into custody and case was registered against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Motorway Drugs Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Educational institutions will remain closed till 1 ..

19 minutes ago

O2, Virgin Media to merge into 38-bn UK telco gian ..

26 seconds ago

Rohingya stranded on boat for weeks taken to Bangl ..

30 seconds ago

Air France-KLM Loses Nearly $2Bln in Q1 2020 Due t ..

31 seconds ago

VC GCU - breaking stereotypes

22 minutes ago

EAD plans to extend protected areas by up to 40% w ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.