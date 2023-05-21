Excise Police arrest four alleged accused in different operations across KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Excise Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in three different operation conducted in Swabi and Charsadda, arrested four alleged suspects and recovered drugs and arms from their possession in the last 24 hours, spokesman of the Excise Department told media men here on Sunday.

He informed that one Zubair son of Uzair, the wanted accused in a large quantity of drug smuggling case, was arrested from Lahore Tehsil of Swabi during a raid. The accused was absconding for a year, the Excise spokesman informed.

In another operation, Fayaz son of Taj Muhammad, the fugitive accused in the international smuggling case, was arrested during a raid from Tehsil Tangi, the Excise spokesman said.

The suspect had fled abroad and was arrested on information about his return, the spokesman said.

In the third operation, heavy contraband was recovered in two different operations in Mardan with a total of 8 rifles, 6 pistols, 20 magazines and 3500 cartridges were recovered in the operations, the official of the Excise told. He said cases have been registered at Police Station Mardan City against four alleged accused arrested in the operations, the Excise spokesman said.