Excise Police Arrest Six Drug Smugglers, Drugs Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in an ongoing crackdown against the drug mafia has arrested six smugglers and seized norcotic from their possession during operations across the province.

According to details, in the first operation carried out by Excise Intelligence Bureau at Dera-Bannu Road near Mufti Mehmood Chowk it foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 12,000 grams of hashish, arrested two smugglers and vehicle was also taken into custody.

In another operation, Excise Police Peshawar Region arrested a lady smuggler along with 495 grams of ice drug at a Lahore bus stop on GT Road.

In the third operation, a drug smuggler was arrested on the spot along with 600 grams of high quality heroin in operation carried out at Haji Camp Bus Stop.

In the fourth operation, Excise Police Station Abbottabad, Hazara Region arrested a drug smuggler travelling in a passenger vehicle along with 550 grams of heroin.

Similarly, Excise police station, Swat, Malakand region arrested drug dealer Adnan, son of Saeed Khan, and recovered 2,466 grams of hashish from him.

The Excise officials have registered cases and further investigation is underway.

