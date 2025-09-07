Open Menu

Excise Police Arrest Suspect Supplying Drugs To Students

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Excise Police arrest suspect supplying drugs to students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Excise Police in Peshawar carried out an operation Sunday and arrested a suspect, accused of supplying drugs to students of educational institutions.

The raid was conducted at Motorway H.

Gol Chowk, where officials recovered more than one kilogram of crystal meth (ice) hidden in a secret compartment of a vehicle. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Taweel, a resident of Hassan Abdal, District Attock, was taken into custody.

According to the Excise Police, the recovered ice was being smuggled to educational institutions in Haripur. The arrested suspect has been shifted to the Excise Police Station for further investigation.

APP,/vak

