Excise police arrest two drug peddler, recovered narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department launched an anti-narcotics crackdown Saturday, leading to arrest of two individuals and seizure of illegal drugs in separate actions.

In a raid at the Kharkhano market, a major commercial hub, authorities apprehended an individual identified as Bilal and confiscated 300 addiction pills.

Separately, acting on a public complaint regarding drug sales near a local educational institution, Excise police conducted raid and arrested drug peddler identified as Khatir Khan while recovered 900gram of hashish from his possession.

The case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.

APP/hsb/