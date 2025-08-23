Open Menu

Excise Police Arrest Two Drug Peddler, Recovered Narcotics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Excise police arrest two drug peddler, recovered narcotics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department launched an anti-narcotics crackdown Saturday, leading to arrest of two individuals and seizure of illegal drugs in separate actions.

In a raid at the Kharkhano market, a major commercial hub, authorities apprehended an individual identified as Bilal and confiscated 300 addiction pills.

Separately, acting on a public complaint regarding drug sales near a local educational institution, Excise police conducted raid and arrested drug peddler identified as Khatir Khan while recovered 900gram of hashish from his possession.

The case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.

APP/hsb/

Recent Stories

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mon ..

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..

26 minutes ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Li ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..

57 minutes ago
 Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

1 hour ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

1 hour ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

2 hours ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

2 hours ago
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

2 hours ago
 GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount El ..

GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe

2 hours ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

4 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan