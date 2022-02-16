Excise police arrest two for possessing Rs 0.6mn fake currency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Region Excise police during an action on Wednesday arrested two persons and recovered Rs 0.6 million fake Pakistani Currency from their possession.

Spokesman for the Excise department said that under the supervision of Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region Wahid Khan, SHO Excise Police Peshawar Region Muhammad Riaz and Sub-Inspectors Wahid Ullah and Shakil Munir, on a tip off, checked a passenger van on GT Road near Haji Camp and recovered Rs 0.

6 million fake currencies.

The accused were identified as Wajid Khan and Arsalan residents of Rawalpindi and registered the case against them in Chamkani police station.