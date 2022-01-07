Excise police arrest two narcotics dealers

Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, arresting two accused with around three kilograms of hashish in separate actions in Peshawar region on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has tightened noose around narcotics dealers, arresting two accused with around three kilograms of hashish in separate actions in Peshawar region on Friday.

The department's spokesperson said that actions were being taken under the supervision of Provincial In charge Excise Intelligence Majid Khan.

In the first action, he said, a mobile squad of the intelligence bureau of the department conducted a raid at Haji Camp stop after receiving secret information and recovered 1200 grams of hashish from an accused.

In separate action, the Narcotics control personnel recovered 1995 grams of hashish during a vehicle and arrested the accused.

He said cases were registered in the excise police station Peshawar region and further investigation started.